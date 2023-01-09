MOSES LAKE - It isn't the type of visit the Port of Moses Lake's Rich Mueller was hoping for, but "it will do," for now, according to the Grant County International Airport Director.
Mueller informed iFIBER ONE News on Monday that the last Boeing 747 ever made is set to return for touch-and-go's again sometime on Tuesday.
Mueller says the aircraft is now painted to reflect that it belongs to Atlas Air Cargo. Atlas Air planes have a blue, yellow and white color scheme with the tail painted completely blue with a large, yellow globe emblem.
Speaking of Atlas Cargo, the flight maneuvers performed by the plane in Moses Lake are part of the airship's customer approval test. Mueller says he wants to see the plane land and taxi at the airport in order to give spectators an up-close look at the last Boeing 747 nearly 54 years after the first Boeing 747 parked at the same airfield for all to see in 1969.
"Typically, airports like to salute special aircraft by lining up fire trucks to spray arches of water over the plane to create a rainbow effect while commemorating a special plane," Mueller told iFIBER ONE News.
Mueller says Boeing and its customer, Atlas Cargo, would have to coordinate such an event, so such an occasion likely sounds iffy at best.
"I have an important meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), but if the plane arrives it will have to wait, because I'm not missing it for anything," Mueller told iFIBER ONE News.
So, why is the Boeing 747 and other quad jet engine aircraft retiring?
According to aviation industry experts, the advantage of redundancy brought by four engines was no longer necessary and they could no longer compete with the lower fuel consumption and maintenance costs of twin jets with higher-powered engines.