OTHELLO - You don't need much evidence to conclude that man and animal can forge unbreakable bonds. That's the overarching principle one Adams County Sheriff's deputy conveyed in his lengthy eulogy dedicated to the dog he handled; that dog was Garrett. Deputy Joe Phillips says Garrett, the K9, passed away on Dec. 1, short of turning 10-years-old (Jan. 19).
"Garrett served our county well and of course the bond between his handler and the handlers family, and our sheriff’s office team, is and will forever be honored and remembered," Phillips wrote. "He was my partner, best friend and at times my therapist. Mere words cannot describe what Garrett means to me. I learned so much over the years from being blessed to have him with me."
In the eulogy posted on the Adams County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Deputy Phillips tells the story of how he and Garrett met.
"From the beginning Garrett chose me, when I went to California in July of 2015 to pick out a dog, I was overwhelmed to say the least. I walked through the kennels full of what seemed like rabid dogs trying to eat me through their gates. I had a list of dogs recommended by the staff for type of dog we wanted in Adams County. As I passed each dog, some did flips off the walls, some genuinely wished to eat me," Phillips explained. "I remember walking around a corner and seeing a giant German Shepherd with the name Garrett written on the gate placard. He too was barking until I rounded the corner and made eye contact with him. Garrett immediately stopped barking and sat in silence as I approached his gate. I thought in that moment, 'he is the one.' Our connection was instant, we were meant to be best friends and partners."
"Garrett is a German name and means spear, strength and defender. A name associated with bravery and strength was all too fitting for him and a description of the dog he would become in the Adams County community," Phillips added.
Deputy Phillips says Garrett's soft side was overshadowed by his poise and prowess as a fierce defender of the people he protected and served.