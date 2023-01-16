WINTHROP — A fire above a propane fireplace damaged a home Sunday night in Winthrop.
Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded just before 10 p.m. to a reported structure fire on Perry Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find flames in the wall and ceiling above a propane fire place.
Fire crews were able to open the wall and extinguish the flames before checking to see if the fire had spread.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet known but fire officials say snow movement may have damaged the chimney.
Firefighters were on scene until early Monday morning.