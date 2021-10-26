SEATTLE — New state data released Monday shows the number of state government workers getting vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to increase amid mandates.
According to updated figures released by the state Office of Financial Management, about 275 more Washington state employees have been verified as having gotten their shots since last week’s Oct. 18 deadline.
Gov. Jay Inslee had ordered state and school employees, as well as hundreds of thousands of health care workers, to be fully vaccinated by that date or lose their jobs.
The figures released Monday also show slightly fewer state workers left or were fired over the mandate than agencies had originally reported.
The latest numbers show 1,785 workers left or were fired over the mandate, rather than the 1,887 announced last week. Some agencies were still sifting through data when they turned over the previous figures and determining the status of workers has continued since then. A total of 1,580 workers were fired due to the mandate, 119 workers resigned and 86 retired.
The numbers will continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks.
For thousands of union and nonrepresented state workers, that Oct. 18 deadline wasn’t firm: They still have time in the coming weeks to verify they are vaccinated, start the vaccination process or get an accommodation approved by the state. Workers that don’t do any of those could still lose their jobs.
As of Oct. 18, about 93.5 percent of state workers have provided proof of vaccination, according to the data.