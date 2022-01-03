SNOQUALMIE PASS - The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Cascades as heavy snow and extreme winds hit the area.
Much of the Cascades are now under high avalanche danger following the most recent snow storm overnight Monday.
Avalanche center officials say widespread avalanche activity is expected for Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass areas.
Triggering a slide is likely and will be big enough to bury or kill you,” officials stated. “Avoid travel in or below avalanche terrain.”
Another 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible on Snoqualmie Pass Monday afternoon and up to 5 inches of snow overnight. Snow is expected through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall expected Wednesday night and into Thursday. The National Weather Service says 12 to 18 inches of snow is expected Wednesday night and another 9 to 13 inches on Thursday.