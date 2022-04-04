EPHRATA - Law enforcement is Grant County and across the state are conducting emphasis patrols this week focused on distracted drivers.
While distracted driving rates are decreasing, more than 80 law enforcement agencies will be adding extra patrols April 4-11. Law enforcement will have patrols working in tandem with “spotters” on foot at intersections and other places where drivers could be on their phones.
The Washington State Patrol, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Grand Coulee, Quincy and Soap Lake are participating.
The Washington Traffic Safety Commission says the distracted driving rate in the state fell in 2021, from 9.4 percent in 2020 to 6.9 percent.
“Focused driving means safer roads,” said Erika Mascorro, traffic safety commission Program Manager for Distracted Driving. “The decline in distracted drivers gives us something to cheer as we kick-off distracted driving month. Seeing more people focused on driving is motivation to get all of us off the phone when we’re on the road.”
The minimum fine for distracted driving is $136 for the first offense and $234 for the second if it occurs within five years of the first citation.