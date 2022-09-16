MOSES LAKE — Law enforcement and firefighters from Grant and Adams County are partnering with Special Olympics Washington for a fundraiser next week in Moses Lake.
The Fire & Cop on Top fundraiser is happening from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Staples parking long on North Stratford Road.
Law enforcement officers and firefighters will be placed on a scissor lift 10 feet off the ground and the public will have a chance to soak them with squirt guns. Pictures with the emergency personnel will also be available.
All donations during the event go to Special Olympics Washington in Moses Lake and Othello.
“Please join us for a day of fun and giving back to our community and Special Olympics athletes,” Moses Lake police stated.
Participating agencies include the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Fire District 5, the Washington State Patrol and Moses Lake and Othello police departments.