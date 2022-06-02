LOOMIS - After a failed attempt to bring in a fugitive in Loomis one week ago, law enforcement returned in droves with the man power and resources they needed to arrest 48-year-old Jason Kortelever.
On May 24, 2022, authorities tried to arrest him, but were unable to safely do so because a landslide was blocking access for larger SWAT vehicles to the home.
In the interim, Okananogan County Sheriff’s officials obtained a nationwide arrest warrant for Kortelever. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office along with North Central Washington Special Response Team, North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, Spokane Police Department SWAT, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Omak Police Department, Brewster Police Department, and U.S. Border Patrol arrived at 492 Toats Coulee Rd, Loomis, WA to serve a search warrant and a nationwide arrest warrant for Kortelever.
The small legion of law officers contacted Kortelever at his home just before 5 a.m. on Thursday. After several hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact and talk to Kortelever over a loud speaker and phone, the home was breached and entered. Kortelever was arrested just before 9 a.m. He was arrested without incident.
Kortelever was booked into Okanogan County Jail for 2nd degree assault with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and harassment. He is being held on $100,000 bail.