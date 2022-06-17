OLYMPIA — The office of Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler fired a top aide who formally complained that Kreidler had bullied him and was “antagonizing staff.”
The move prompted a bipartisan group of state senators to call for Kreidler's resignation on Thursday.
Kreidler’s legislative liaison Jon Noski was fired followed criticism in recent months from current, former and potential Office of Insurance Commissioner (OIC) employees who said Kreider, a six-term Democrat, verbally mistreated staff and also, at times, used racially offensive language, the Northwest News Network reported.
The news outlet first reported on the Noski’s February complaint in March.
In a statement Wednesday, an OIC spokesperson said Noski was an at-will, exempt employee subject to termination at any time.
“The decision to end (Noski’s) appointment was made following ongoing discussions with Jon about his role in the office as the agency moves forward. Jon has been a valued member of our legislative and policy team and everyone wishes him well in his future endeavors,” the statement said.
The agency gave no reason for Noski’s firing. Noski was terminated the same day he returned to work from medical leave.
“I’m not surprised, I’m disappointed,” Noski said. “I liked my job and I liked the people I worked with and I am going to miss being able to work for the OIC.”
Noski, 42, has retained an attorney and said he’s exploring legal options, but declined to say if he felt the firing was retaliatory. He said he didn’t regret filing the complaint against Kreidler.
“I think it was a stand worth taking,” Noski said.
On Wednesday, Steve Valandra, who retired last November as the OIC’s deputy commissioner for public affairs, praised Noski’s work ethic and expressed dismay at his dismissal.
“Honestly, I think the wrong person is leaving the agency,” said Valandra, who’s also been critical of Kreidler’s treatment of staff.
Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig on Thursday said in a statement that he had serious concerns regarding Kreidler following the “initial troubling reports of his behavior” toward employees.
“Now that he’s decided to fire the employee who had the courage to come forward in the first place, it’s become clear that the Insurance Commissioner did not learn from these past incidents and I believe it is time for him to step down,” Billig said.
Senate Republican Leader John Braun and and Republican House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox have said that Kreidler should resign.
“Kreidler has served in this position since 2001 and his reaction to honest criticism has been to retaliate,” Wilcox stated. “Although he has had an impressive career in service, including many years of military service, it will be overshadowed by his bad behavior towards quality staff members and clinging to office far beyond a reasonable term.”
In previous media interviews, Kreider said he didn’t recall all of the alleged incidents, but acknowledged that he had used inappropriate language “every once in a while.”
Kreidler has said in response to the complaint that he has apologized to staff and “will be open to their feedback as I move forward.”
He was first elected as insurance commissioner in 2000. He was re-elected to a sixth term in 2020.