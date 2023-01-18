A group of Washington state lawmakers believe the rehiring of employees, both public and private, who were forced out of their jobs due to being unvaccinated against coronavirus is the right thing to do. That's why House Bill 1029 is being proposed in an attempt to recoup the workforce that to some, were unfairly dismissed despite being fully qualified for the job. HB 1029 was pre-filed by Republican State Representative Cyndy Jacobsen of Puyallup last month.
"This created unnecessary hardship for many state employees. In addition, not allowing qualified, experienced employees to work in their professions does nothing to benefit the state, especially during this time of worker shortages," the bill reads.
The bill also states that both public and private employees could re-apply for their positions if they choose to do so and only if they are still qualified to perform their duties.
However, the legislature did acknowledge that current organizational dynamics for some employers may make it difficult to retain their former employees.
"An employer is not required to reemploy an eligible employee if circumstances have so changed such that reemployment would be impossible or unreasonable due to a change in the employer's circumstances or would impose an undue hardship on the employer," the bill reads.
Any employer who refuses to comply with the mandate, if passed by both legislative chambers and signed by the governor, will be brought to court by the state's attorney general where they could be ordered to compensate the employee for wages lost and hardships endured due to the employer's non-compliance.