WENATCHEE - Three parties are suing Chelan County over alleged discrimination against Latino voters in 2020.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Latino Community Fund of Washington, and individual voter Marissa Reyes of Benton County.
One of the defendants in the case are Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore. Other defendants in the case out of Chelan County are Canvassing Review Board Members Bob Bugert (Chelan County Commissioner) and Doug Shae (Chelan County Prosecutor).
As members of the Canvassing Board, Moore, Bugert, and Shae have authority to determine whether a signature matches the signature on file for a given voter during the ballot processing stage. The members of the Board of Canvassers for Chelan County are each being sued in their official capacity only.
Chelan County is one of three counties being sued; other counties involved Benton and Yakima.
The lawsuit alleges that verification of mail ballots discriminates against Latino voters and other racial minorities.
The lawsuit also alleges the following:
- In the primary, general, and special elections of 2020, over 4,500 Latino voters were denied their right to vote.
- Thousands of Latino voters have been, and continue to be, denied their fundamental right to vote due to the discriminatory application and effect of the State’s ballot signature matching provisions and processes.
- In the 2020 general election, mismatched signatures accounted for 74% of all rejected ballots.
- Ballots with Spanish surnames are significantly more likely overall to be rejected because of a signature mismatch.
- In the 2020 general election, Latino voters were on average 3 times more likely than Anglo voters to have their ballot rejected for the sole reason of a perceived mismatched signature.
- In the counties with the highest percentage of Latino voters, the difference is more pronounced. The greater the potential political representation of the Latino community the more disparate treatment voters faced.
Specifically, to Chelan County, the lawsuit alleges:
- In the 2020 general election, Latino voters in Chelan County were 3.2 times more likely than Anglo voters to have their ballots rejected for a perceived signature mismatch.
The lawsuit seeks relief in the form of determining that the election practices of the defendants are “unconstitutional,” the instillation of applicable training to remedy the issues alleged by the lawsuit, and the revision of disputed election practices alleged by the lawsuit.