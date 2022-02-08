MOSES LAKE - Court documents retrieved by iFIBER ONE News show that a lawsuit against Chico’s Pizza Parlor in Moses Lake is going to a six-person jury trial this summer. The lawsuit was filed by a former employee of Chico’s Pizza who worked under the business’s owner, Mitch Zornes, for five years.
The lawsuit filed seeks damages due to a hostile work environment, retaliation, sexual discrimination and wrongful discharge in violation of public policy.
The damages sought include compensation for front pay, back pay, pre-judgment, interest, adverse tax consequences, and general damages; it also seeks reimbursement for attorneys’ fees, costs, and litigation expenses, etc.
Through a records request from the Grant County Clerk’s Office, iFIBER ONE News obtained court summons and complaints documents that detailed the allegations against Zornes. Included in the provided documents were screenshots of text exchanges between the plaintiff and Zornes, the defendant.
The defendant alleges that Zornes continuously made unwanted sexual advances at the 18-23-year-old during her employment between 2016 and 2021.
The former employee alleges that Zornes made sexual comments to some female employees and was critical about how female employees looked.
In 2019, the lawsuit alleges that Zornes opened a photo studio near Chico’s with “the intent to develop a portfolio of ‘Boudoir photos;’ and, in furtherance of that plan asked several women to serve as models.” The plaintiff alleges that the boudoir studio near Chico’s was outgrowth of other photo projects in his basement. In 2018, the plaintiff alleges that she was not making any tips after the restaurant burned down and when Zornes reportedly asked her to pose for a photo shoot, she agreed.
The plaintiff says she never returned for another shoot despite Zornes’ continued requests. The plaintiff alleges that Zornes allegedly admitted to having “made porn” in his photo studio at times and had a makeshift bed in front of a green screen as part of the photo studio. The plaintiff alleges that Zornes referenced having a pornography business.
The lawsuit states that Zornes’ “inappropriate” behavior towards the plaintiff ramped up in 2020. On July 19, 2020 the following exchange allegedly occurred between Zornes and the plaintiff:
In September 2020, court documents allege that Mr. Zornes threatened to abandon the business if the plaintiff (and other female co- workers, his "three angels") would not give him the special female attention he required from his managers.
In January 2021, the plaintiff says Zornes promoted her and shortly after being promoted, Zornes reportedly summoned her to his office to talk about non-work-related issues.
The plaintiff claims that Zornes was known for taking female employees to spend the night with him at a casino, and had invited the plaintiff to spend the night with him alone at the casino. After the plaintiff declined his invite, she says Zornes asked one of her co-workers to try to convince her to change her mind.
On February 1, 2021, the plaintiff says the "harassment" culminated when she and a co-worker went to Zornes' house at his request. While at Zornes' house, the plaintiff says Zornes inappropriately touched her and she and her co-worker immediately left. The plaintiff decided to resign from her position the next day.
In response to her resignation and lack of response to his texts, the lawsuit alleges that Zornes tried to evict the plaintiff and her boyfriend of three years out of the rental home they were leasing from Zornes.
On Feb. 3, 2021, the plaintiff contacted Moses Lake Police Department to report Zornes, describing his "unwanted touching" that occurred Feb. 1 and that he was terminating her lease because "she wasn't responding to his texts."
A jury trial on the cause is set for Aug. 8, 2022.
Court documents show that the plaintiff tried to file a restraining order against Zornes. That request for a restraining order was denied.
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to Zornes' attorney and has requested written comment about the case.