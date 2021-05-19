OTHELLO - Pure Eire Dairy in Othello will likely be the defendant in multiple lawsuits that will be filed by the families of children who were reportedly sickened by yogurt products that were tainted with E. Coli.
Food Safety Attorney Bill Marler of Marler-Clark Law confirmed the news in a blog post last week.
Marler says the outbreak includes six confirmed cases, with one in Benton County, three in King County, one in Snohomish County, and one in Walla Walla County.
“There is one case in the outbreak between ages 0-9, two cases age 10-19, one case age 20-29, one age 30-39, and one case age 70-79. Three cases have been hospitalized and one case developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). HUS is a serious complication of E. coli O157:H7 infection that can damage the kidneys and other organs. The earliest case in the outbreak started having symptoms March 9, and the most recent case had symptoms starting April 21,” Marler wrote on his law firm’s blog.
According to Pure Eire Dairy, the E. Coli outbreak was reportedly linked to its yogurt products. The dairy farm says out of an abundance of caution, it will voluntarily recall all of its yogurt products, halting yogurt production until further investigations are completed.
The dairy farm says the Washington State Department of Agriculture pulled 12 random yogurt samples from store shelves, all of which were not contaminated with E. Coli, though the dairy is still awaiting further investigation.