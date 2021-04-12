MATTAWA - An attorney representing Joe Harris says the city has fired him as its police chief.
Harris’s lawyer Bill Gilbert confirmed that his client, Joe Harris, was terminated by the city on Friday, April 9.
Gilbert alleges that Harris was wrongfully terminated and legal action will be personally filed against the mayor, Maria Celeya and the city of Mattawa. Gilbert says more people will likely be named in the lawsuit.
Gilbert says the litigation is based on the reason for which he was fired for; it includes retaliation and discrimination, all of which were personal issues, according to Gilbert.
Gilbert says Harris wants his job back and will resort to using the civil service appellate process to appeal the firing.
“He (Joe) loves his team of people. Would he come back to work? Absolutely,” Gilbert told iFIBER ONE News on Monday.
Gilbert added that the appellate process will begin immediately and should conclude with a decision in the next 30 days.
Gilbert says he believes the mayor has tried to force Harris out as soon as she took office in December of 2020 which prompted him to look for work elsewhere. Harris was a police chief candidate for the city of Port Townsend, Washington in January of this year.
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to Mattawa's mayor and city attorney in an attempt to provide their perspective on the situation involving Harris, but have yet to hear back.