On Aug. 12, the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a message urging all Mormons to seek protection from coronavirus.
A direct and concise memo to all LDS members was published on the church’s website. The letter depicts coronavirus as an “unrelenting pandemic.” In the message the First Presidency, which is the governing body of leaders who preside over the LDS Church, composed the following message:
“To limit exposure to these viruses, we urge the use of face masks in public meetings whenever social distancing is not possible. To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated. Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective.”
The First Presidency also described the pandemic as a “war” that can be one if members follow the “wise and thoughtful” recommendations of medical experts and government leaders.