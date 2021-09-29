EAST WENATCHEE - An East Wenatchee business didn’t bother opening an envelope leaking a white power-like substance before calling the police on Tuesday.
Shortly before 5 p.m., an employee at Mail It Your Way was handling a standard envelope and noticed powder that had permeated through the stationary item; that’s when they contacted East Wenatchee’s Police Department. East Wenatchee Police arrived on scene to collect the suspect item for investigation.
The store and the area around the store was closed for some time as authorities worked at the scene.
East Wenatchee Police have not yet determined what the powder-like substance is other than it is white in color. Police plan to send the material in question to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for further examination.
The envelope did have an address(es) on it, but police are opting not to reveal them until the investigation is complete.