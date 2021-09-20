OTHELLO - Coronavirus appears to be, once again, curtailing in-person learning at Othello High School.
Over the last 14 days, Othello High School has had 15 confirmed cases among students.
Othello School District spokesperson Ed Peterson says the transition to online-only learning for the high school is intended to slow the spread of the virus. Peterson says it’s much more difficult to keep students contained on campus at the high school level and there are a lot of close contacts that need to be traced and monitored.
Othello High School will transition to distance learning starting September 21 through October 1. Students will return in a blended schedule on October 4. The district hopes to return to full-time in-person instruction on October 18th.
All other schools will remain open on their normal schedules.