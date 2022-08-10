EPHRATA - The demand for do-it-yourself construction supplies and building materials for contractors is apparently present in Ephrata. It's why after decades of doing business in the Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cle Elum areas that Marson and Marson Lumber is opening a fourth location in the town of 8,000.
Ephrata's newest business will open on Basin Street/SR 28 between Grocery Outlet and the Best Western Hotel on September 6.
Marson and Marson Lumber is a family-owned business that opened its original location in Leavenworth in 1955.
Marson and Marson Lumber sells lumber, cabinetry, windows, doors, roofing, paints, and more.