LEAVENWORTH - The foot traffic in and out of Leavenworth’s businesses is likely so intense, many out of the millions of tourists that frequent Leavenworth every year never get a chance to know who’s behind some of the storied establishments in town. Well, here’s your chance.
Recently, a group of local business owners raised nearly $3,500 in funding towards Cascade Medical Center’s Think Pink free mammogram program.
A mammogram is a breast cancer screening.
The Thin Pink program helps people avoid the burden of a mammogram’s expense by covering the cost of a mammogram.
The entrepreneurs who helped raise the money to fund the hospital’s free mammogram program are Andrew of Schocolat, Linda and Hans from Obertal Inn, Greg of Benchmark Jewelers and Taelor from the Oil and Vinegar Cellar.
The check of $3,446 was written out and presented to the Cascade Medical Foundation.
Mammograms cost anywhere between $100 and $250.