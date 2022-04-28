LEAVENWORTH - A Leavenworth couple may be fighting for their lives after colliding with a buffer in front of a jersey barrier on US 2 in Monitor just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Washington State Troopers say 83-year-old Larry Kanikeberg was going east on US 2 when he travelled into the center median and struck the collision attenuator at the beginning of the jersey barrier.
Both Larry and his wife, Janet, were taken to Central Washington Hospital for treatment and were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for advanced medical care due to the severity of their injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor and both occupants were wearing seatbelts.