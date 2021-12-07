It’s a sign that the pandemic is no longer ‘choking’ the economy. Washington state’s Department of Revenue published its report indicating near across-the-board increases in taxable retail sales revenues in cities across Washington state.
Leavenworth, one of Washington’s most prominent tourist traps and economic beacons in the Evergreen State, reported explosive gains in taxable retail sales from 2020 to 2021. Data provided by the Department of Revenue shows that ‘little Bavaria’ experienced a 134% increase in taxable retail sales during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Leavenworth reported only $30,282,777 in taxable retail sales between April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. That same time span in Leavenworth in 2021 yielded $71,001,366 in 2022.
Aside from Leavenworth, the biggest cities in north central Washington posted big bumps in spending over the same period. Wenatchee reported a 32% rise in retail sales, East Wenatchee documented a 39% surge in sales, Moses Lake saw a 38% uptick in sales and Ellensburg tallied a 29% boost in sales.
The only year-over-year loss reported in north central Washington was Quincy with a 0.197% drop in sales revenue.
Unincorporated Adams County saw a drastic dip over the course of a year, posting a 52% loss in sales revenue despite Othello posting an increase of 17%.
Statewide, taxable sales ascended 33.6% between 2020 and 2021.
Some of the sectors that saw increases in taxable retail sales during the second quarter 2021 compared to the same period (April-June) in 2020:
- Construction increased 38% to $10.9 billion.
- Taxable retail sales reported by new and used auto dealers rose 49.7% to $4.4 billion.
- Building materials, garden equipment and supplies increased 17% to $3.1 billion.
- Taxable retail sales in general merchandise stores grew by 14.5% to $3.3 billion.
- Apparel and Accessories sales increased by 122.5% to $1.1 billion.