After a thorough review of Google Trends, Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (PES) concluded in its report in July that the city of Leavenworth is among the hottest spots in Washington to host an Airbnb. In fact, Leavenworth ranks #2 in Washington as the most desired Airbnb location as of 2022, according to the report. PES says Leavenworth is among the Airbnb destinations with the most desired amenities in Washington state, which include a hot tub, sauna, and luxury bathroom.
The data research comes from Google Trends; it’s a website that analyzes the popularity of top search queries in Google Search across various regions and languages.
“Washington’s top destinations for Airbnbs really reflects the diversity of the state,” explained Collin Czarnecki, study researcher on behalf of PES, in an email to The Center Square. “On the one hand you have Washington’s tourist hub of Seattle (ranked #1) drawing visitors looking for accommodations outside hotels in a bustling, urban center.”
He went on to say, “Then on the other hand, you have the mountain town of Leavenworth and the coastal setting of Ocean Shores (ranked #3) showcasing the popularity of scenic destinations among Washington residents.”
Leavenworth is a Bavarian-styled town situated 30 minutes west of Wenatchee.
“Given the dramatic scenery, mountain and water views of each of these Airbnb hotspots, it’s not surprising to see Washington residents want to indulge in spa-like amenities like hot tubs, saunas, and luxury bathrooms in their Airbnb rentals,” Czarnecki explained to The Center Square.
According to The Center Square, Airbnb’s economic impact on Washington state in 2019 earned hosts $132 million and drew more than 778,000 guests between that year’s Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.