LEAVENWORTH — A Leavenworth man is in jail on 20 counts related to child pornography in connection to a nine-most investigation by Chelan County detectives.
Detectives served a search warrant on Thursday at a home at 110 Icicle Road in Leavenworth, resulting in the arrest of 53-year-old Michael J. Ross.
Ross was booked into jail on 10 counts of second-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and 10 counts of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chelan County detectives had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, beginning the investigation into Ross. Detectives continue to process evidence and additional charges are possible.