WENATCHEE — A Leavenworth man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a woman in his home in March 2020.
Cameron S. Ownbey, 49, was found guilty of:
- Second-degree assault (strangulation with sexual motivation)
- Second-degree assault (via poison or noxious substance with sexual motivation
- Fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation
The Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office had recommended a 15-year sentence for Ownbey, who has previous convictions for sex offenses.
During trial, the victim, a longtime friend of Ownbey’s, said she was awoken in the night to find Ownbey holding a vial to her face. Investigators determined the vial contained an inhalant depressant similar to amyl nitrate. The victim began fighting off Ownbey, who then tried to strangle her. The woman escaped the home and called 911.
“Our survivor showed tremendous strength, not only in bravely fighting her way to safety but also in then telling her story to a jury,” stated Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julia Hartnell. “In seeking justice, she had to relive that day before a courtroom of strangers. Our survivor shared with us that she is hopeful Ownbey gets the help he needs so this never happens again.”