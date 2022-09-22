LEAVENWORTH - The city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern are asking a judge to settle their differences over the legality of having a non-Leavenworth-based event label itself as ‘Leavenworth Oktoberfest.’
Both the city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern have retained legal counsels to square off in Spokane’s U.S. District court later this month.
According to an article published by Dominick Bonny of Dominick Bonny Reports, the city is also asking for an injunction against Projekt Bayern for the use of the brand ‘Leavenworth Oktoberfest’ in its marketing material despite having the event in Wenatchee for the first time after the two parties disbanded their partnership last year.
Since 1998, Projekt Bayern, has organized and held Leavenworth Oktoberfest in the city of Leavenworth. The event went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city eventually opted to hold its own Oktoberfest citing concerns about “safety and sanitation issues for the city.”
According to court documents, the city felt that Projekt Bayern did not “account for the wellbeing and safety of the city, its citizens, and its visitors.” Now that Projekt Bayern is holding its own version of an Oktoberfest-themed event with the name ‘Leavenworth Oktoberfest,' the city claims that Projekt Bayern is attempting to deceive the public, resulting in a loss of revenue for the city.
The city of Leavenworth submitted a prayer for relief to the Court for a trial by jury to decide if Projekt Bayern’s trademark of the phrase ‘Leavenworth Oktoberfest’ is invalid and bar Projekt Bayern from using the name without the city’s permission. The city is also asking the court to stop Projekt Bayern from saying that the city is not hosting its own Oktoberfest this year. In response, Projekt Bayern submitted a prayer for relief and demanded a jury trial. Projekt Bayern, the defendant, asked the judge to dismiss Leavenworth’s complaint with prejudice and declare that Projekt Bayern owns the trademark of ‘Leavenworth Okotberfest,’ and compensate Projekt Bayern “for all gains, profits and advantages derived by the City of Leavenworth for its unlawful acts”; Bayern wants the city to cover all legal fees.
A hearing on the matter is set for Sept. 27 at 10 am. at the U.S. District Court in Spokane.