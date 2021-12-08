LEAVENWORTH - The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says a generous donation by one of its longtime supporters couldn’t have come at a better time.
According to the Bavarian Boondockers, a snowmobiling club from the Leavenworth area, Bud Dietrich of Leavenworth donated his snowmobiles and trailer, deciding he was done with snowmobiling.
The elderly gentleman from Tennessee who lives in his retirement home with his wife, Pat in Leavenworth are the retired owners of the Nisus Corporation, a chemical manufacturer in Knoxville that is managed and operated by their employees.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office uses the snowmobiles to patrol and respond to incidents in tough, snow-covered terrain.
In total, Bud donated two snowmobiles and the trailer they were stored in.