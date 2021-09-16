LEAVENWORTH - A soft launch of Leavenworth’s downtown parking meters is set for next week. The meters were installed in 2020, but were not turned on due to COVID-19. The soft launch allows the city to troubleshoot any technical issues that exist in the parking meter system, and also gives visitors time to get used to the changes.
“Our goal is to get the right parker in the right place,” said Christie Voos, Communications Analyst and Parking Coordinator for the City, “It’s not to punish people who don’t know about the launch yet. We want the locals and visitors to know that we understand this is a big change.”
During the soft launch, the City will continue to enforce the paid parking lots, but will not be giving parking infractions at metered on-street parking stalls. Instead, “warning” infraction cards will be given with information on the metered parking changes.
To provide options for parkers who need to park near downtown for work, the City has implemented a permit program that gives a variety of options, prices and parking locations. Demand for permit parking is expected to be high, and there is a limited number of permit stalls available. The City is looking to expand this program as needed, and is currently sourcing other creative options.
The City has partnered with ParkMobile to provide a contactless, mobile pay solution for parking in the City. Using the ParkMobile app, parkers can view available parking stalls, pay for parking, and manage their paid time all from their smartphone. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, and will go live at the same time the meters are turned on.
More detailed information, answers to frequently asked questions, and information on permits can be found on the City’s website: www.cityofleavenworth.com/parking