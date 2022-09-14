LEAVENWORTH - If you're driving westward through the City of Leavenworth, you might want to look up. After years of permitting, planning and push back, Rimmer & Roeter Construction of Cashmere is making its mark at the edge of the Tumwater Canyon with continued construction of the Tumwater Twister alpine rollercoaster.
The alpine roller coaster under construction is 2,870 ft. in length. Cars people will ride in can carry up to two people and will travel along the track at 25 miles per hour. To get riders to the top of the hill, there will be a cable lift hill that will be utilized.
The rail ride is part of a bigger project known as Leavenworth Adventure Park. Expected to open in early 2023, Leavenworth Adventure Park will be a year-round family activity park. Aside from featuring Washington state's first alpine roller coaster, the park will also offer a 35-foot climbing wall, a bungy trampoline, gemstone panning and more.