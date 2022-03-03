EPHRATA - More people are reportedly wanting out of Ukraine as the conflict in the now war-torn country intensifies.
This week, Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant in Enderhodar; the plant accounts for 25% of the country’s power generation. Many who have ties to Ukrainians living in the west are being given aid to swiftly relocate to safer territories.
Mark and Lizzy Novak of Ephrata say they and other Ukrainian families in Grant County are helping war-stricken loved ones by wiring them money through MoneyGram or Western Union.
“We are hoping to have some of the cousins that managed to get out of the country apply for refugee status and request visa to the states,” Mark and Lizzy Novak told iFIBER ONE News.
The Novaks say they are in the process of helping their cousins, some of whom managed to flee to Romania and Poland. However, the majority of their extended family living in Ukraine remain homeless and are bunkered at various churches.
The Novaks say none of their family members have had the time to begin the refugee process now. However, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services department says a person can migrate to America first and then apply for asylum. However, if a person is denied asylum, they are ordered to return to their country of citizenship. The process to become a U.S. refugee takes 8 to 14 months. If a person achieves asylum status, they must live in the U.S. at least five years before becoming a permanent citizen.
In the interim monetary aid sent to members of the Novak family is also intended to help them buy food, clothes and daily essential items.