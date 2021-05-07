OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill into law that will make child care more accessible and affordable for Washington families.
The bill, called the “Fair Start for Kids Act” takes a multi-pronged approach at helping solve the child care crisis in the state. The legislation will reduce copays and expand eligibility for the Working Connections Child Care and Early Childhood Education and Assistance programs; make capital investments to expand existing child care facilities and build new facilities; strengthen child care programs by expanding access to support services, mental health consultations, dual language support and more; and grow recruitment and retention for child care businesses by increasing subsidy rates, expanding access to health insurance for providers and providing resources for professional development.
“I’m proud to recognize the incredible work that our child care providers have done over the last year and before the pandemic,” Inslee said Friday during a Child Care Provider Awareness Day celebration. “But we need to do more than just recognize their efforts, which is why I’m signing the Fair Start for Kids Act. This legislation will help build a better child care system for workers, families and the whole state of Washington.”
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Claire Wilson.
“Over half a million children in our state do not have access to licensed childcare,” Wilson said. “And if it’s available, the cost puts it out of reach for most families. This situation is inequitable, hurts families, and has hindered our state’s economic recovery. The Fair Start for Kids Act will gets parents back to work, get our economy up and running, and give kids a fair start in life with quality childcare and early learning services.”