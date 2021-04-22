A protester has milk and water poured on their face after they ingested tear gas on Saturday, May 30, 2020, near the intersection of 5th and Pine Streets in downtown Seattle. Thousands gathered for a demonstration following the violent police killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer who held his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, as he repeatedly said, 'I can't breathe,' in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Photo: KUOW/Megan Farmer