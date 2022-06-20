WENATCHEE — Three less lethal projectiles and a Taser were used before Wenatchee police fatally shot a man armed with a knife on June 4, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.
Reviews of body cameras and in-car police video has show the use of two less lethal options prior to the shooting of 32-year-old California resident Zachary C. Rutherford. Investigators say three projectiles from a 40mm launcher were fired at Rutherford, along with the use of a Taser.
“The less lethal deployments were ineffective at stopping Mr. Rutherford’s advance towards Wenatchee Police Officers who responded to the incident,” investigators stated.
Rutherford was reportedly a suspect in a burglary the afternoon of June 4 in the 400 block of Castle View Place. Rutherford was located shortly after in the 200 block of South Western Street, armed with a knife.
Four Wenatchee police officers directly involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave as the special investigation unit continues to investigate the shooting.