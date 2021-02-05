MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s pastimes are about to diversify with the approaching arrival of indoor virtual golf.
Divots Indoor Golf has already put the community on notice with signage at 301 W. Broadway Avenue. The virtual golf range will occupy the building that used to house a mattress store.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Divots Owner Henderson Orchard who, along with Monte Bueler, founded Divots Indoor Golf in Walla Walla.
Divots will house six golfing simulators, each of which will feature 89 different real-world golf courses from across the U.S., and some based in other countries. Each simulator will allow up to groups of six people to play nine holes, front or back.
Divots will also have a practice putting green.
Beer, wine, and coffee will be served along with snacks. Food from neighboring businesses can be delivered to Divots as well. Orchard says Divots will have a soft opening on March 15 with playing priority reserved for first responders through April 1; community members will be able to play as well.
Orchard explained why he chose to expand to Moses Lake.
"I’ve got family that lives there. I like the community and there’s a lot of growth. We think it’s the right demographic for our business,” Orchard said.
Divots will also have big screens broadcasting all major sporting events.
Orchard and Bueler are in the process of opening a Divots in Lewiston, Idaho and the Tri-Cities.