ODESSA - After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, heavily treaded rubber will finally meet trail for the Kenda Stumpjumpers Desert 100 in Odessa this year.
2022 will be the annual event’s 50th.
The endurance race spans 100 miles across the vast expanse of the Columbia Basin. 2022’s event is set for the weekend of April 2 and April 3.
The Desert 100 is the biggest dirt bike race in the United States and the second biggest in North America. The event brings out many locals to participate in the rigorous race, but not all are racers. A number of people volunteer as ‘sweep riders.’ Sweep riders are responsible for a stretch of the race where they’ll patrol to help riders who may have been injured or have a malfunctioning bike.
Participants come from all over to race from all walks of life from different regions of Washington state and the U.S.
Inaugurated in 1969, the Desert 100 used to be in Mattawa until it was moved to Odessa in 2003.