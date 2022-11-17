A survey released by the American Farm Bureau indicates that the cost of inflation and other factors are upping the premium for an at-home Thanksgiving meal in 2022.
According to the national sample taken, the survey indicated that a Thanksgiving spread for a party of at least 10 people will cost 20% more over last year. The American Farm Bureau found that American consumers will pay, on average, $64.05 for a ‘turkey day’ meal for 10 people, up from last year’s average of $53.31.
Estimates are based on a meal that includes turkey, pie crusts, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, stuffing, coffee with milk, rolls with butter, peas, sweet potatoes, vegetables, cranberries and other ingredients. However, prices do vary from region to region.
A classic Thanksgiving meal in the southern region of the U.S. is estimated to be $58.42 on average, the northeastern area of America is $64.02, Midwesterners will shell out $64.26 and those living in the west will shell out about $71.37.
Roger Cryan, a chief economist with the American Farm Bureau says inflation is a massive contributor to the significant increase in costs for homemade holiday meals. Inflation has increased between 7% and 9% and the Consumer Price Index report indicates that the price of food at home has increased 12% over the past year.
Supply chain disruptions and the water in Ukraine are cited as factors for higher prices.
Cryan says a smaller turkey flock caused by the bird flu this year has pumped up the price of turkey by about 21% at $1.81 per pound.