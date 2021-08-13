SOAP LAKE - Polished time capsules on wheels will be the focal point on Soap Lake’s edge on Aug. 21.
For one day only, Smokiam RV Resort on the town’s north side will transform into a parking lot for some of the finest hot rods in the region. In addition to the event’s main feature, there will be food vendors offering an array of desirable delights as well as an abundance of live music.
“When Brenda and I took over managing this Resort, we wanted to be more than just an RV resort on the lake. We wanted to give back to the community in any way we can. And the owner of this park is totally on board with this mission,” Smokiam RV Resort Manager Jeff Goodey told iFIBER ONE News. “Hot August Nights is more than just a car show and craft show. In these troubled times with covid and uncertainty, we wanted to give a chance for the community to come out and enjoy an afternoon of fun, music, dancing and food and put those troubles aside for an afternoon.”
Classic cars and hot rods at the event will be judged and awarded. The event is free to the public.
The Hot August Nights Car Show is set to run from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Smokiam RV Resort.
For more information about the event and to register your vehicle for a showing, contact Jeff and Brenda Goodey at 509-246-0413.