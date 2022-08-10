WATERVILLE - The over-1000-acre blaze burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville in Douglas County has prompted Level 1 evacuation notices for homes in the upper portion of the Palisades as of late Tuesday/early Wednesday.
The large blaze continues to be pushed southward into the Douglas Creek area above the Palisades.
State mobilization for the fire was authorized at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The fire was initially reported by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Authorities believe the fire was a flare-up from a smaller fire on Monday in the same area. That fire was started by a combine harvesting wheat according to officials.
At one point on Tuesday, a home about a half-mile from the fire underwent structure protection.
