CHELAN — Level 3 evacuations (leave now) have been issued for homes near Chelan due to a wildfire.
The Level 3 evacuation is in place for Windy Ridge Lane, Union Valley Road from Windy Ridge Lane to Horizon Lane, and Horizon Lane. Level 2 and Level 1 evacuations are also place.
A current evacuation map can be found online here: https://bit.ly/3KzJQJr
The fire is located north of Chelan and has burned at least five acres and is spreading rapidly. Air resources are on scene.
Chelan Fire and Rescue says there were initial reports of four fires in the area.