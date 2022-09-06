DAVENPORT — Level 3 (leave now) evacuations remain in place Tuesday for the Seven Bays Fire burning northwest of Davenport.
The fire was first reported on Sunday and has now burned about 1,000 acres, according to incident command. The fire is zero percent contained.
A Level 3 evacuation is in effect north to Hume Road, west to Miles Creston, south to Reinbold Road and east to Highway 25. A Level 2 evacuation is also in effect west of Highway 25.
Firefighters on Monday were able to keep the fire within the fire perimeter with the help of air resources. Crews are working Tuesday to construct containment lines.
A fire weather watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening with strong winds forecast.
The cause of the Seven Bays Fire remains under investigation.