Danielle 'Daniel' Hastings 

RITZVILLE - State records show that a level 3 sex offender has relocated to the town of Ritzville in Adams County.

31-year-old Danielle ‘Daniel’ Hastings is living in unit 4 of the Colwell Motor Inn Motel at 501 W 1st Ave in Ritzville.

According to state records, Hastings’ victims were white females ages 10, 11, and 12.

Hastings was convicted of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in 2014 and 2018.

Witnesses say Hastings was seen at the City of Ritzville Park watching kids from a distance.

Hastings reportedly has lived at the known location in Ritzville for the past two weeks.