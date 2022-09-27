MOSES LAKE - One of Moses Lake's newest residents may not get the warmest of welcomes due to his checkered past.
On Tuesday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office notified the public about the arrival of 59-year-old Robert Mongognia.
Mongognia is a level III sex offender.
Mongognia is currently not wanted for any crimes, but his sex offender rap sheet includes 'crimes against nature' involving a female victim in Louisiana in 2000 and attempted sexual assault of a woman in Camp Verde, Arizona in 2018.
According to an article published by the Verde Valley Independent and Verde Bugle in 2018, Mongognia was charged with assaulting a couple (male and female) and sexual assault, sexual abuse and kidnapping of the female.
Mongognia will be relocating to the 1300 block of M Road SE in Moses Lake, which is situated south of Moses Lake's city limits between I-90 and Potholes Reservoir.
Mongognia is considered to be a transient.