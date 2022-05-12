RITZVILLE - Less than three weeks after relocating to Ritzville, a level III sex offender has moved on after a litany of complaints were reportedly fielded by the motel they were staying at.
Three weeks ago, Daniel “Danielle” Hastings, a registered sex offender in Washington state, moved to Ritzville with his place of residence being at the Colwell Motor Inn Motel at 501 W. 1st Ave. in Ritzville.
A Ritzville resident who doesn’t want to be named, told iFIBER ONE News that parents of children in town complained about the presence of Hastings and he was reportedly watching children playing at a park from a distance at one point.
According to state records, Hastings’ victims were females ages 10, 11, and 12. Hastings was convicted of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in 2014 and 2018.
According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings has relocated to Spokane and is now listed as a “transient.”