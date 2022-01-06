EPHRATA - A number of local government offices are closed or have minimal staffing Thursday due to the overnight snowstorm.
Douglas County commissioners directed an emergency closure of all county facilities for Thursday. East Wenatchee City Hall, which includes municipal court and all other services, is closed.
Ephrata and Soap Lake City Hall are also closed on Thursday.
The Grant County Courthouse will have minimal staffing on Thursday.
Moses Lake city offices are open.
In Chelan County, city offices in Wenatchee are closed. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and their Chelan substation are also closed. Chelan County facilities are also closed for the day.
A Kittitas County facilities are closed for the day.
All NCW Libraries branches in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties are closed.
Check with your local government office for any further information on closures.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is provided