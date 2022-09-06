O’SULLIVAN — A lightning-sparked wildfire burned about 50 acres on Saturday south of the O’Sullivan Reservoir Dam.
The fire was reported Saturday afternoon, burning in the wildlife refuge south of the dam, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
“It is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike from a storm that moved through the area just prior to the fire,” officials stated.
Air resources, Royal Slope Fire, Grant County Fire District 4, Bureau of Reclamation and the Fish and Wildlife Service all responded to the fire.
No evacuation notices were issued.