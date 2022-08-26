WENATCHEE — Lightning storms this week ignited nine new fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
In the Wenatchee River Ranger District, three small fires have been discovered: the quarter-acre Cady Ridge Fire about 25 miles northwest of Plain, the 4-acre Meander Fire a couple miles south, and the half-acre Grasshopper Meadow Fire in the White River Drainages about three miles northwest of the White River Fire.
The Methow Valley Ranger District saw six new fires this week. Most are small and are being monitored due to their remote location, according to forest officials. The Park Fire is about 20 acres while the Schull Creek Fire, Big Face Creek Fire, Three Fools Fire, Power Mountain Fire and Skagit Fire are all less than an acre. The six fires are burning south of the Canadian border.
Forest Service officials say there is the potential for new fires over the next few days due to high fire danger and possible lightning.