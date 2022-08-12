WENATCHEE — Recent lightning strikes sparked about a dozen new wildfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Forest Service officials say most of the fires are less than an acre, with the largest fire estimated at 45 acres.
As of Friday morning, three fires have been confirmed in the Wenatchee River Ranger District. The Irving Peak Fire is 45 acres and is located in steep, inaccessible terrain about two miles north of the Lake Creek Campground. The Wenatchee Ridge Fire has burned about a quarter-acre in the Soda Springs area, and the White River Fire is about six acres, located in the Sears Creek area. Firefighting resources at the White River Fire include two hotshot crews, ripplers and a dozer.
The Forest Service has also received two smoke reports near Phelps Ridge and Buck Canyon.
Five fires have occurred in the Cle Elum Ranger District. Crews are either on scene or hiking into the steep terrain. The Thorp Mountain Fire is about five acres; the Lookout Fire at about two acres, and the No Name Creek and No Name Ridge fires at about a quarter-acre.
Two small fires were also found on the Entiat Ranger District and on the Chelan Ranger District. Both are less than an acre and are staffed by firefighters.
Forest Service officials say additional fires could appear over the next few days as smoke reports come in.