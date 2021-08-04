OKANOGAN - A lightning storm Tuesday night sparked at least five small wildfires in north-central Washington.
Officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest have confirmed five fires on National Forest and state Department of Natural Resources lands caused by lightning.
One fire on Forest Service lands, The Ballard Fire, is less than an acre and is burning on Driveway Butte in the Methow Valley west of Lost River Resort. Smokejumpers are being assigned to the fire Wednesday morning.
Three fires on DNR lands in the Cle Elum area were reported and all are staffed with firefighting personnel.
A fifth fire, also on DNR ands, is burning in the Methow Valley and is staffed with firefighters.
An aerial observation plane is out Wednesday morning as crews have received at least six smoke reports.