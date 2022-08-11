EPHRATA - Grant County Public Utility District commissioners are mulling over a proposed contract that would ensure the safety and stability of Wanapum Dam near Mattawa. A 10-year, $15 million contract with engineering firm Gannett Fleming was presented this week; it would allow the contractor to analyze and design any repairs needed to address potential embankment erosion at Wanapum Dam. In 2021, internal erosion was identified as a potential cause for failure by independent consultants.
According to the utility, the core of the embankment is a silty sand that limits the amount of water that passes through. The core is surrounded by layers of coarser-grained soils and protective rock. The embankment connects the concrete portion of the dam to the shoreline.
Evaluation of the embankment for potential internal erosion and seismic stability is a federal requirement. The evaluation will begin with existing data and use a phased approach, which could include drilling bore holes, to assess the embankment’s stability.
Engineering Manager Becca Simpson told commissioners the embankment was built using the best practices available in the early 1960s, when the dam was built. The proposed analysis will determine the cost of any needed repairs.
Work is already underway downriver to build a roller-compacted concrete wall just inland and parallel to the dam’s existing earthen embankment on the Yakima County side of Priest Rapids Dam. The $54 million project is also a federal dam-safety requirement to ensure seismic stability.
Four companies bid on the contract for the Wanapum Dam embankment. Gannett Fleming, which has done extensive work for Grant PUD already, scored the highest.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the proposed contract at their Aug. 23 meeting at Grant PUD’s Ephrata Headquarters.