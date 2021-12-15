Last week, iFIBER ONE News reported about a litany of Instagram profiles that profiled, exposed and shamed both middle school and high school students in the Quincy School District. This week, two other local school districts have come forward admitting that they too are experiencing some form of toxicity fostered by social media accounts that are targeting groups of students or specific students.
“Over the past several weeks, the district has been reporting to Instagram several Instagram accounts using district graphics that are not in any way associated with the district,” the Quincy School District wrote in a social media post to the community last Friday. We have been reporting these accounts to Instagram across multiple accounts and devices,” the district wrote. “If you see any of these Instagram accounts, please help us by reporting them to Instagram and blocking them.”
The profiles use the Quincy Schools’ jackrabbit logo with the profiles. Accounts make fun of so-called “rednecks” who attend school in Quincy, “ugly” students, “pretty” students, “ugly haircuts,” “shoes and bathroom” and fights.
Eastmont Assistant Superintendent Secondary Education Matt Charlton says the Eastmont School District has received reports of inappropriate social media posts that display Eastmont logos or exhibit unapproved affiliation with the school district. When the district sees such posts it works with social media companies in hopes of getting the content taken down.
Recently, Charloton says students reported troubling Instagram posts targeting fellow classmates that appeared to be created by students. The Eastmont School District says it has requested Instagram take down the account, but Facebook, which now owns Instagram, has not replied to the district’s requests.
“Eastmont High School Principal Lance Noell messaged all high school students and requested they not post things in social media that make fun or or hurt others. He called this ‘cowardly and dangerous’ and reminded students this is not how we treat each other. Soon after his message went out the post (post in question) was taken down by the person who created it,” Charloton explained.
Soap Lake School District Superintendent Sunshine Pray says her schools just started to experience the problem. She says students are taking pictures in class of other students. She says some are being posted under social media profile names like “Soap Lake sleepers,” which shows images of students sleeping at school.
Pray says she found a pic of herself on one of the student-created Instagram profiles as she was dress coding students.
“The sad part is they are spending so much time on cell phones and posting they are not engaging in school. This is also bullying and is hurtful to students,” Pray said.
Students in the Moses Lake School District have Instagram pages that draw negative attention to some students and staff.
On Wednesday, the Wenatchee School District sent the following message out to the community:
We have recently been made aware of Instagram accounts that are posting pictures of staff and students without their consent and making claims about student behaviors and activities that are inappropriate and hurtful. These accounts are not affiliated with any Wenatchee School District school. The accounts in question use a WSD school logo and or the name of the school in the Instagram account name. These accounts have been reported to Instagram for violation and removal.
All communications from our school or the student body go through our official social media accounts and do not share any personal information or post pictures of students and staff without their permission or the permission of their guardians. We do not condone sharing posts on social media that bully, intimidates, or harasses students and/or staff. These posts are disruptive of the learning environment and infringe on the rights of others. Students who are determined to be the source of these accounts are subject to disciplinary action from the district per board policy on Sexual Harassment, Intimidation, and Bullying, as well as potential law enforcement action.
Our first priority in any situation like this is to ensure student safety. We are asking students if they encounter one of these accounts or posts to not re-share it with their networks but rather report it to their school. We take reports seriously and investigate each and every report made to us. At the school, you can come directly to the main office to make a report or speak with a staff member.
If there is an emergency or immediate or life-threatening concern, please call 911.
There are also community resources available. You can directly report to the police, who will always investigate a criminal allegation. We know that these kinds of situations are difficult for everyone involved. Please know that the Wenatchee School District and our staff and administrators are here to create, support, and maintain a thriving environment in our schools for each student. If you have questions or concerns, please call your student’s school.