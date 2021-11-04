SPOKANE - Down 40 deputies at the start of its nationwide for-hire advertising campaign, the Spokane County Sheriff’s office has gone great lengths to hire candidates with metro-area experience across the country. One move made by Ozzie Knezovich included a two-day electronic billboard in the middle of New York Times Square; an expense that has drawn criticism from some.
Knezovich says it cost Spokane County $12,000 to air the billboard for two days.
“The response we’ve gotten since we began our nationwide campaign has been great,” Knezovich told iFIBER ONE News. “We’ve hired more people this year than we’ve ever had,” he added. Knezovich addressed some of the criticism he faced over airing a for-hire billboard in the busiest part of America’s largest city.
“The question people should be asking is ‘how much is it costing me in overtime to run a grossly understaffed sheriff’s department?'” “How much would it cost us and our community to not have qualified deputies?” “If I’m not staffed correctly, I (we) can’t respond and keep the community safe…that’s the true cost. That dwarfs the $12,000 we spent on the New York City billboard for two days,” Knezovich added.
“I think it’s awesome,” Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones told iFIBER ONE News. “A $15,000 signing bonus is a pretty big incentive to hire people across the country,” Jones added. The sheriff's signing bonus was included on the New York city billboard. “You’ve got to be creative to draw folks, so no, I don’t think the expense was ‘frivolous.’”
“I don’t think it’s ‘frivolous,’” Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers told iFIBER ONE News. “We want the people who aren’t being supported by their mayor, council and citizens.” It’s not ‘frivolous,’ after all the costs that go into hiring and employing a deputy. Our department spends $100,000 per deputy before their first day as a non-cadet.”
Knezovich says the billboard comes down on Thursday of this week. He says an initial typo on the billboard has been fixed after spelling 'Washington' incorrectly.
Since the aggressive employment advertising campaign began, Knezovich says she’s managed to fill 20 of the 40 vacant positions in the department. Knezovich says Spokane County has advertised in Austin, Texas. southern California and elsewhere.
Knezovich says he plans to maintain his aggressive advertising campaign because of the coverage it's received from the media and the fact that as many as 16 deputies plan to retire from the department in 2022.